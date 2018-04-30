Government Jobs in Kenya - KENAS

Kenya Accreditation Service (KENAS) is a State Corporation and the Sole National Accreditation Body (NAB) mandated to provide accreditation services in Kenya and beyond. It is established under the State Corporations Act, Cap 446 Laws of Kenya; vide Legal Notice No. 55 of May 2009. It gives formal attestation that Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs) are competent to carry out specific conformity assessment activities that include inspection, testing and certification in all fields.



Case Officer

The Service seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced individual to fill the following positions within KENAS

Case Officer – REF: KENAS HR/KAS 6-04/18 (Re-advertisement)

Job Purpose

Responsible for the management and performance of conformity assessment systems to facilitate trade through evaluation of Conformity Assessment Bodies that include testing, calibration, medical and veterinary laboratories, proficiency test service providers, certification and inspection/verification bodies to adhere to the set KENAS requirements, relevant international standards and regulations

Responsibilities

· Providing technical expertise in the relevant science related field during conformity assessment fields.

· Design curricula for training of CABs in the fields of Testing & Calibration laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025), Medical laboratories (ISO 15189), Inspection and verification (ISO/IEC 17020), Certification (ISO/IEC 17021), Product certification (ISO/IEC 17065), proficiency testing (ISO/IEC 17043),Personnel certification (ISO/IEC 17024) and ILAC/ IAF guides

· Promote uptake of accreditation as a means of reducing technical barriers to trade through engagement and sensitization of stakeholders nationally, regionally and internationally

· Plan and carry out assessments and review reports from assessment teams for accuracy in population of assessment outcomes and for completeness prior to progression for internal reviews

· Manage assessments of Conformity Assessment Bodies

· Supervise, evaluate and report on assessors and technical experts’ performance during each assessment.

· Mentor and coach assessors and technical experts.

· Co-ordinate Technical Committees in Certification, Inspection & Verification, Testing & Calibration, medical & veterinary sections on quarterly basis.

· Develop assessment guides and criteria documents based on conformity assessment programmes at national, regional and international levels – African Accreditation Cooperation (AFRAC), International Laboratory Cooperation (ILAC), International Accreditation Forum (IAF), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electro-technical Commission (IEC).

· Provide advice on suitable Proficiency Testing (PT) and Inter-laboratory Comparison (ILC) schemes for the testing, calibration and medical industry through undertaking research on available PT and ILC schemes at national and international level and informing the CABS on the same.

· Formulate and provide technical advice to Accreditation Manager on accreditation programs, policies, procedures, proposals on an ongoing basis.

· Organize and convene assessor conclave to sensitize and update assessors and technical experts on new developments in the conformity assessment field.

· Develop and maintain cordial relationship with clients, regulators, associations and key stakeholders in the conformity assessment arena by acting as a point of contact for stakeholders.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Science related fields

· At least 8 years relevant experience with at least 5 years in management role.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

· Trained in quality management systems.

· Trained in conformity assessment standards.

· Trained assessor in relevant conformity assessment standards.

· Affiliation to relevant professional bodies.

Terms of Service and Remuneration

Competitive remuneration package will be offered to the successful candidate.









Accounts Assistant

REF: KENAS HR/KAS 9/(b)-04/18

Job Purposes

This position is responsible for the maintenance of general ledger accounts.

Responsibilities

· Monitoring the actual use of financial resources against the approved budget and analyzing variances

· Coordinate asset management and update the register

· Post approved budget to specific accounts in the ERP financial system

· Process online approval of LPO in the ERP financial system for budget allocation

· Participate in budgetary computation, control and periodic financial reporting

· Analyze, reconcile and maintain the general ledger account

· Prepare monthly journal entries and adjustments, including supporting documentation and appropriate descriptions

· Prepare and analyze income statement and balance sheet schedules for annual audit

· Participate in external and internal Audits and ensure its effective implementation of recommendation

· Prepare and submit financial, accounting and management reports on weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually

· Undertake monthly cash book and bank reconciliations

· Implement work plan

· Any other duties as assigned by your supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications

· Diploma in a business related field

· CPA II

· Proficiency in the use of Enterprise resource planning (ERP) preferably Sage ERP Accpac

· Degree in Finance/Accounting will be an added advantage

· At least 3 years of experience.

Terms of Service and Remuneration

Competitive remuneration package will be offered to the successful candidate.





Accounts Assistant Receivables

REF: KENAS HR/KAS 9/(a)-04/18

Job Purposes

Responsible for the maintenance of Accounts receivables, payroll & asset management in the organization

Responsibilities

· Maintain an up-to-date invoicing system

· Carry out debt collection

· Prepare budgets and provide periodic financial reports

· Process receipts and bank revenue received

· Prepare credit vouchers for all daily deposits

· Post and maintain transactions to journals, ledgers and other records to enable generation of reports

· Participate in the external and internal Audits and ensure its effective implementation of recommendations

· Reconcile customer accounts by generating reports for debtors

· File statutory returns in order to comply with the relevant applicable laws and regulations pertaining to financial management

· Prepare and submit financial, accounting and management reports on weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually

· Process the payroll and related statutory payments and returns.

· Implement work plan and budget;

· Any other duties as assigned by your supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications

· Diploma in a business related field

· CPA II

· Proficiency in the use of Enterprise resource planning(ERP) preferably Sage ERP Accpac

· Degree in Finance/Accounting will be an added advantage

· At least 3 years of experience.

Terms of Service and Remuneration

Competitive remuneration package will be offered to the successful candidate.

How to Apply

Interested and suitable qualified individuals should forward their applications enclosing copies of their academic and professional certificates, detailed CV indicating work experience, current and expected remuneration and employer, daytime telephone contact – both office and mobile, names and addresses of three referees, to reach the undersigned not later than 23rd May 2018

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

KENYA ACCREDITATION SERVICE (KENAS)

P.O. BOX 47400 – 00100

NAIROBI, KENYA

Email: recruitment@kenyaaccreditation.org

In addition, applicants MUST attach copies of National ID/Passport, certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority, Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board, Clearance Certificate from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and clearance certificate from Credit Reference Bureau that is valid within the past one year from the date of acquisition.

Applications to be submitted in both soft and hard copies. Applications may be dropped at KENAS offices located at Embankment Plaza 2nd Floor along Longonot Road off Kenya Road Upper Hill, Nairobi clearly marking the position on the envelope.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

KENAS is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disability, women and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.