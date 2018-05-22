Government Jobs in Kenya – Busia

Senior Administrative Officer



Pursuant to Article 235(1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and Section 59(1) (b) of the County Governments Act, 2012, the County Public Service Board of Busia would like to employ interested and qualified Persons to fill the following Positions in the Office of Governor.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan Citizen.

· Be a holder of at least a first degree from a university recognized in Kenya or any other relevant equivalent qualification.

· Master’s degree will be an added advantage

· Working experience of not less than five (5) years in administration or management

· Satisfy the requirements of chapter six of the Kenya constitution (2010).

Duties and Responsibilities

· The Senior Administrative Officer shall be responsible to the respective Chief Officer Coordinating the management and supervision of the general administrative function Developing policies and plans.

· Ensuring effective service delivery.

· Coordinating developmental activities to empower the community.

· Providing and maintaining infrastructure and facilities of public services.

· Managing the Sub-County public service.

· Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and plans and delivery of services.

· Exercising any functions and powers delegated by the county Public service Board

· Any other duty assigned as from time to time.









Senior Finance Officer/ Senior Budget Officer

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level shall entail:-

· Preparing County Budgets for the recurrent and development votes;

· Preparing quarterly expenditure forecasts as a basis for discussions with the Treasury for release of funds;

· Initiating proposals seeking funds for additional expenditure and reallocation of voted funds during the year; and

· Monitoring expenditure and projects including programme implementation on a periodic basis and ensuring timely disbursement of funds.

Budgetary Supply Department

· Within the Budgetary Supply Department, duties at this level will entail;

· Compiling of budget estimates;

· Compiling of Fiscal returns; Preparing of Fiscal reports;

· Compiling of expenditure proposals; and

· Compiling of Budget outputs and outcomes.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have;

· Served in the grade of Finance Officer I or comparable and relevant position in the Public Service for at least three (3) years;

· A certificate in Public Financial Management from a recognized institution lasting not less than four (4) weeks;

· Attended a Senior Management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks; and Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.









Gardener

Duties and Responsibilities

· Cutting and maintaining hedges, Pruning wall shrubs and climbers,

· Maintenance of shrub borders including pruning and weeding

· Cutting and maintaining lawns and grass to a variety of finishes (fine to rough meadow type) using a variety of machines, including pedestrian operated, tractors & ride on mowers, trimmers and brush cutters including fertilizer and pesticide application.

· Cutting and maintaining hedges,

· Pruning wall shrubs and climbers,

· Maintenance of shrub borders including pruning and weeding

· Maintenance of herbaceous borders including weeding, staking, pruning and replanting as required and mulching

· Cooperating with other Departments as required and Undertaking other duties as required Observing all Health and Safety Risk Assessments, regulatory and security measures Maintenance of garden features, Floral displays and flower arrangements to a high, professional standard for all events,

· Maintenance of car parks, Keeping garden buildings clean, tidy and safe,

· Keeping the Head Gardener informed of unfinished tasks,

· Keeping the Head Gardener informed of equipment breakdowns or malfunctions

· Maintaining good relationships with other staff, visitors and neighbours

· Maintaining the compost heaps,

· Assisting with new landscaping works if need be,

· Maintaining tools and equipment in the correct and safe manner

· Chemical spraying and application of fertilizers (kept to a minimum), Greenhouse and nursery practices including seed sowing, watering, propagation and potting, especially the tender perennials and winter bedding and glasshouse

· cleaning Leaf clearing and litter picking,

· Carrying out basic arboricultural activities,

· stacking the woody waste pile and chipping woody waste



Requirements

· Minimum of O –Level Certificate;

· Ability to work in a team or alone with little or no supervision.

· Conscientious and hard working.









Human Resource Management Assistant

Human Resource Management Assistant III, JOB GROUP ‘H’-(ONE POST)

Responsibilities

· This the entry grade for this cadre, an officer at this level will be deployed in a human resource management unit in the County Government/Departments and will handle simple tasks of analytical nature.

· The officer may be required to implement certain decisions within the existing rules, regulations and procedures.

· In addition he/she will supervise clerical officers and other supportive staff

Requirements

Direct appointment will be made from candidates who have:

· At least a C- in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary examination (KCSE);

· Diploma in Human Resource management /Records management or its equivalent from a recognized institution









Administrative Officer

Duties and Responsibilities

· It will entail administrative duties including general office administration, assets management and inventory.

· In addition, the officers will be exposed to assignments such as: planning and maintaining security;

· co-ordination and organization of County Government functions;

· mitigating disaster; peace building initiatives;

· coordinate compilation of annual reports; coordinate performance management and overseeing implementation of County Government development projects.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

· A diploma in any Social Science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution; and

· Proficiency in computer applications from a recognized institution









Office Administrative Assistant

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate

· MUST have a minimum of:- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D+ or its equivalent qualification from a recognition institution;

· Business Education Single and Group Certificates (BES & GC) from the Kenya National Examinations Council in the following subjects: Typewriting I Business English I / Communication I; and Office Practice I OR Craft certificate in secretarial studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council;

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

· Taking oral dictation; word and data processing from manuscripts;

· Operating office equipment;

· ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records;

· Attending to visitors/clients;

· Handling of telephone calls and appointments

· Keeping an up-to-date filing system in the office;

· Data entry and undertaking any other office administrative duties that may be assigned.









Receptionist

Responsibilities

· Receiving and directing visitors to their destinations management of office protocol

· Handling telephone calls and appointments

· Attending to visitors/clients maintaining appointment diary reminders, messages and cyclic events ensuring security of the office records, documents and equipment’s t

· Typing simple routine correspondences

Requirements

· A minimum of KCSE grade C-minus with C(plain) or its equivalent in English language Certificate in customer care /customer relation from a recognized institution

· A certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution and

· Demonstrate professional competence in customer service management





Personal Assistant

Duties and Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Governor, the Personal Assistant will provide him with executive assistance and offering the required linkage to customer care and communication with the Governor’s clients, employees, visitors and the public in general.

· Managing appointments, correspondence and maintaining the diary;

· Setting up meetings; managing the affairs of the Governor’s office;

· Maintain the Governor’s diary, book appointments and coordinate his meetings

· Coordinate travel arrangements for the Governor and his family

· Utilize the IT skills and other electronic tools to prepare presentations.

· Research, compile and summarize information to respond to various inquiries from internal and external clients.

· Provide logistical support for the Governor, corporate meetings and external events.

· Prepare the Governor’s speech and drafting of both internal and external communications.

· Establishing and maintain proper record and archiving system for the Governor’s office.

· Any other duties that may be assigned by the Governor

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen

· Be a holder of at least a first degree from a university recognized in Kenya with a bias in Business Administration and/or Public Relations.

· Have knowledge, experience and distinguished career of not less than five years;

· Ability to work independently, and support the Governor’s business operations.

· Excellent public relations, written and spoken English.

· Foreign language is a plus Proficiency in ICT, excellent communication and report writing skills, ability to work long hours and under pressure in meeting strict deadlines. Exhibit strong problem-solving and research abilities and the flexibility to coordinate various functions.

· Knowledge of Corporate Administrative and Office Management Systems

· Provide administrative support, maintain records and generate reports with high level of integrity and discretion

· satisfy the requirement of chapter six of the constitution;

How to Apply;

NOTE: Application should reach the Secretary/CEO Public service Board on or before 4th June 2018

Applicants are required to obtain clearance from the following institutions

· Criminal Investigations Department(CID)

· Higher Education Loans Board(HELB) Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA)

· Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original national Identity cards, Academic certificates, testimonials and clearance at the interview.

Busia County Government is an equal opportunity employer; youths, persons living with disabilities, women and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply.

Written applications, enclosing current Curriculum Vitae, Copies of academic and professional certificates and National Identity Card/Passport should be submitted to.

THE SECRETARY/ CEO,

COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD PORT VICTORIA PLAZA

P.O BOX 1103-50400 BUSIA