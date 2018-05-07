GOOD NEWS to WILLIAM RUTO as RAILA ODINGA says he is not interested in being in the ballot paper in 2022

Monday May 7, 2018

-

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has said he is not interested with the Presidency in 2022.





Reacting to statements by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, who on Saturday said that ODM has settled on Raila Odinga as the party's 2022 presidential candidate, Raila said he is not interested in the politics of 2022.





In a statement issued by his spokesman, Dennis Onyango, on Sunday , the former Premier said he was not interested in the 2022 talks because his focus was on…



