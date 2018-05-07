God bless Sir CHARLES NJONJO! He helped an abandoned sick woman with 800,000 shillings to undergo surgery

Monday May 7, 2018 - Former Attorney General, Charles Mugane Njonjo, has offered financial help to a woman who has lived with a tumour for 20 years.

According to sources, Njonjo was informed about Christine Nasambu’s suffering by a friend and decided to help her with the money.


He even chose the doctor who performed the complex surgery.

According to Nasambu, Mr Njonjo pledged to donate the Sh800, 000 needed for the surgery.

He also instructed the…

