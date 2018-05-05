GIDEON MOI reveals why he blocked RUTO from meeting with his father, ex-President DANIEL arap MOI in Kabarak

16:23

Saturday May 5, 2018 - Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has come out to reveal exactly why he blocked Deputy President William Ruto from meeting with his father, retired President Daniel Arap Moi, at his Kabarak home.

Speaking yesterday, Gideon, through KANU leaders, revealed that Ruto deserved the snub because he breached protocol by appearing at Moi’s home unannounced.

Led by KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat, the leaders said visiting the retired President is not like going to the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool and today’s football matches where you can make good money.

Sunday, May 06, 2018 -   Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge as the Blues seek to keep alive their faint hopes...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno