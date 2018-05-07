GIDEON MOI is working with greedy RAILA ODINGA to scuttle RUTO’s chances in 2022! They want to install him President

Monday May 7, 2018 -

A section of Jubilee Party leaders have claimed that KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, is working with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to scuttle Deputy President William Ruto’s golden chance of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





The leaders led by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and his Senator, Samson Cherargei, said Moi and Raila have a plan to block Ruto in 2022.





Sang challenged Senator Moi to drop his declared presidential bid in 2022 in favour of…



