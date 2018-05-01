GEORGE ALADWA begs UHURU not to impeach MIKE SONKO! Give him more time, he can’t change Nairobi in 8 months!!

...given more time to deliver on his election promises and not rushed because he has only been in power for a short time.





“Sonko was elected by Kenyans and not the Jubilee Party and it is only Kenyans who have the power to judge him based on what he has done for the city.”





“He should not be interrupted but given time to work,'' said Aladwa.





On the other hand, Aladwa advised Sonko to embrace oneness in his operations for better results.





''The Governor must also embrace team work.”





“The city is big and he has to embrace others for smooth operations and quick service delivery,'' Aladwa said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST