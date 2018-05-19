GEORGE ALADWA begs UHURU not to impeach MIKE SONKO! Give him more time, he can’t change Nairobi in 8 months!!

, 09:18

Saturday May 19, 2018 - ODM Chairman for Nairobi County, George Aladwa, has asked Jubilee Party leaders not to impeach Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.

There are already plans by top Jubilee Party leaders of impeaching Sonko for failing Nairobians.

But speaking on Radio Jambo on Saturday, Aladwa who is also the Makadara MP called upon the party to cease interrupting Sonko's operations, accusing it of disrupting him.

Aladwa said Sonko should be…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

BETWAY Kenya’s JACKPOT now available, Sh 122 MILLION up for grabs, Win cool cash here.

Sunday, May 13, 2018 - Sh 122 million is up for grabs in Betway Kenya multiple betting jackpots. You can place your bet in the various...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno