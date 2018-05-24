FULL DETAILS of Mr KIRUBI, husband to JANET, the LADY shot at City Park and who is accused of plotting her death.

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - Mr George Kirubi is the husband to the late Janet Waiyaki, the lady who was shot dead by cops at City Park, Nairobi, while allegedly having s3x in a car with her illicit lover.





Mr Kirubi is a wealthy and polygamous businessman with various properties in downtown Nairobi.





He is accused of plotting the death of Janet, who is a second wife to him.





The filthy rich businessman owns a building called Gloria House, which is located at the junction of Ronald Ngala and Tom Mboya street.





For those who know, to buy land in Nairobi CBD and build a house is not a joke.

You must be very rich.





He has occupied the first floor of his building where he has set up a club and a hotel.





He had opened his late wife an electronic shop on the ground floor of the same building and it was well stocked with imported phones and electronics.





They met 16 years ago when Janet was working as a waitress in his hotel.





The businessman is also connected with senior police officers including Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti.





His late wife’s relatives accused him of using cops to kill her because he is well connected with senior police officers.





However, he rubbished their claims but confirmed that he is close friends with most senior cops in the city.





“They say that I am friends with the DCIO Parklands. Yes, he is my friend for many years. He even knew Janet. I also know the DCIO of Kamukunji and even Kinoti (Director of Criminal Investigation boss) is also my friend. But does that mean I killed my wife?” he asked





Here’s a photo of Mr Kirubi, late Janet’s husband.