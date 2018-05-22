Front Office Admin Job in Kenya

Front Office Admin



Location: Nairobi

Nature of Work: Full time

Salary Range: 30K

Responsibilities

· Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude

· Assisting clients in finding their way around the office

· Helping maintain workplace security by issuing, checking and collecting badges as necessary and maintaining visitor logs

· Doing a variety of administrative tasks including copying, typing, taking notes and making travel plans

· Preparing meeting and training rooms

· Answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as necessary

· Assisting colleagues with administrative tasks

· Performing ad-hoc administrative duties

· Answering, forwarding, and screening phone calls

· Sorting and distributing mails

· Provide excellent customer service

· Scheduling appointments

· Any other duty as may be given from time to time

Requirements

· Qualifications as an Office admin or Receptionist

· Prior experience in a hotel or apartments a must

· Consistent, professional in dress and manner

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook

· Good time management skills

· Experience with administrative and clerical procedures

· Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV only to recruitment@britesmanagement.com