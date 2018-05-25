Friends divulge more info about the troubled marriage between JANET, the Lady killed at City Park and her husband, KIRUBI.

Friday, May 25, 2018 - Friends of Janet Waiyaki, the lady shot dead by police at City Park Nairobi on Sunday under mysterious circumstances, have divulged more details on their troubled affair.





Janet and her husband have been constantly fighting.





There was a time when Janet’s husband was arrested and detained at Buru Buru Police Station after he beat her like a dog due to infidelity.





Kirubi’s friends would advise him to divorce her but he refused and kept hoping that she will change.





“Janet kept promising to do so. He was undecided about ending their marriage.” A close friend revealed.





After the controversial death of Janet, her husband confirmed that he was aware she was cheating on him with his brother’s son.





He further said that even the Bible says that those who commit incest are not supposed to live.





However, he denied paying the police to eliminate his wife.





41 yr old Janet was a second wife to Mr Kirubi.



