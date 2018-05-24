Fresh twist in the NYS saga as it emerges that sh1 billion was paid to nonexistent companies for supplying nothing

Thursday May 24, 2018

- Fresh details have emerged regarding the ongoing investigation into the sh10 billion that was looted from the National Youth Service (NYS).





The suspects shocked detectives probing the scandal when they admitted they received millions of cash from the youth empowerment programme for supplying nothing.





According to reports, NYS allegedly paid at least sh 1 billion to individuals who had never bid for tenders to supply anything at the institution.





One of the suspects by the name Wambere Wanjiku Ngirita, a 30-year-old business woman and owner of Annwaw Investment, reportedly told the detectives that her company received sh60 million from the NYS for supplying nothing.





Ngirita secured the NYS business deal using her office-less company's Certificate of Registration of Business and a tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).





Her story was shared by many of the suspects who were grilled by the DCI yesterday and the day before.



