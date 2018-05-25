Fresh twist in NCPB saga as Jubilee MPs turn against KIUNJURI and demand for his head over the loss of sh2 billion

Friday May 25, 2018 - A section of Jubilee MPs from Rift Valley have turned the heat on Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Mwangi Kiunjuri, for allegedly overseeing grand theft in his docket and working so hard to walk away a free man.





Led by Nandi Hills legislator, Alfred Keter, Silas Tiren (Moiben) and Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, the leaders asked Kiunjuri to honourably resign so as to allow room for investigation into how taxpayers lost KSh 1.9 million in dubious transactions.





“We want CS Kiunjuri to come out. I don't expect everything that was happening at the NCPB which the Cabinet Secretary was not aware of,” said Tiren.





This comes even as Agriculture Principal Secretary, Richard Lesiyampe, vehemently denied that money was lost in the whole NCPB scam.





He noted that the whole scam was orchestrated by unscrupulous traders and denied any involvement of politicians and Government officials.





"These are individuals who blocked the legitimate farmers from doing business with the cereals board in the process the small scale farmers were never given priority to supply their maize,” said Lesiyampe.



