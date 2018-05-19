Free tips on over 20 football matches where you can make good money today - Don’t miss this opportunity.

Saturday May 19, 2018 - Several football matches will be played today in various leagues across the world and that is a wonderful opportunity to make good money while enjoying the action in the pitch.





From the FA Cup final pitting Chelsea and Manchester United to La Liga and Seriea A finale, we have made it easy for you by selecting several matches where you will definitely make good money.





See our tips below.





ES1 ( 14:00 ) Celta Vigo v Levante –Over2.5





IT1 ( 16:00 ) Juventus v Hellas Verona -1 and over 2.5





SCC( 17:00 ) Celtic v Motherwell -1





BE1 ( 18:00 ) Oostende v Antwerp -1x





SE1 ( 19:00 ) Norrkoping v Dalkurd -1





TU1( 19:00 ) Besiktas v Sivasspor -1 and over 2.5





FA Cup ( 19:15 ) Chelsea v Man United –Under 2.5





PT1 ( 19:15 ) Aves v Sporting Lisbon -2





ES1 ( 19:30 ) Sevilla v Alaves -1 and over 2.5





CH1 ( 20:00 ) Basel v Luzern -1 and over 2.5





US1( 20:00 ) New York City v Colorado-1 and over 2.5





ES1 ( 21:45 ) Villareal v Real Madrid –GG and over 2.5





DFB Pokal ( 21:45 ) Bayern v Eintracht F -1 and over 2.5





FR1 ( 22:00 ) Lyon v Nice –over 2.5 and GG





FR1 ( 22:00 ) Marseille v Amiens -1





FR1( 22:00 ) Nantes v Strasbourg -1X





US1( 22:00 ) Portland v Los Angelles –Over 2.5





Good LUCK.