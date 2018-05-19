Free tips on over 20 football matches where you can make good money today - Don’t miss this opportunity.

Saturday May 19, 2018 - Several football matches will be played today in various leagues across the world and that is a wonderful opportunity to make good money while enjoying the action in the pitch.

From the FA Cup final pitting Chelsea and Manchester United to La Liga and Seriea A finale, we have made it easy for you by selecting several matches where you will definitely make good money.

See our tips below.

ES1 (14:00) Celta Vigo v Levante –Over2.5

IT1 (16:00) Juventus v Hellas Verona -1 and over 2.5

SCC(17:00) Celtic v Motherwell -1

BE1 (18:00) Oostende v Antwerp -1x

SE1 (19:00) Norrkoping v Dalkurd -1

TU1(19:00) Besiktas v Sivasspor -1 and over 2.5 

FA Cup (19:15) Chelsea v Man United –Under 2.5

PT1 (19:15) Aves v Sporting Lisbon -2

ES1 (19:30) Sevilla v Alaves -1 and over 2.5

CH1 (20:00) Basel v Luzern -1 and over 2.5

US1(20:00) New York City v Colorado-1 and over 2.5

ES1 (21:45) Villareal v Real Madrid –GG and over 2.5

DFB Pokal (21:45)  Bayern v Eintracht F -1 and over 2.5

FR1 (22:00) Lyon v Nice –over 2.5 and GG

FR1 (22:00) Marseille v Amiens -1

FR1(22:00) Nantes v Strasbourg -1X

US1(22:00) Portland v Los Angelles –Over 2.5

Good LUCK.



   

