Former CS MICHAEL KAMAU‘s Karen home raided for stealing Sh 33 million – UHURU is no longer joking with thieves

Tuesday May 22, 2018

- Detectives from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) raided the home of former Transport Cabinet Secretary, Michael Kamau, in Karen

on Tuesday

where they were searching for crucial evidence over a Sh 33 million tender.





Kamau, who is the Director of Engoconsult Consulting Engineers, was awarded a tender to construct Kamukuywa-Kaptama-Kapsokwony- Sirisia Road.





But the former CS, according to EACC, flouted tender rules and that is why his home was raided.





The EACC detectives' mission was not clear but the former CS’ lawyer, Nelson Havi, said they claimed they were acting on "powers from above."





Havi protested the raid and said the detectives did not have a search warrant.





"My...



