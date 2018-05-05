Forget rumours! Here is the whole truth about RUTO’s secret visit to MOI’s home without his security and botched meeting

16:25

Saturday May 5, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto visited the home of the retired President Daniel Arap Moi on Thursday but failed to meet him allegedly for breaking protocol.

The 93-year old Moi was said to be undergoing therapy with his doctors at the time Ruto sneaked into his home and therefore could not meet him.

However, sources indicate that Moi’s son, Gideon, who is also the Baringo Senator and heir apparent, had warned the retired President’s office against granting Ruto an appointment for a meeting with Moi.

Tiaty MP, William Kamket, has demanded that those who lied to Ruto that he...

