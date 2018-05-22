Forget RAILA’s handshake with UHURU - MOSES KURIA tells Kenyans as he orders them to focus on UHURU’s legacy

Thursday May 24, 2018 - Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has urged Kenyans to stop focusing on the handshake between NASA leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking at Gatundu KMTC’s open day, Kuria urged Kenyans to instead focus on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda and development.





He noted that Kenyans were losing too much by focusing their energy on non-issues like the handshake at the expense of real development that is anchored in the Big Four agenda.





“Kenyans must rethink their take on the handshake since the country has other issues which require urgent attention,” Kuria said.





At the same time, Kuria dismissed calls for a Constitutional amendment saying a referendum is not important to Kenyans at the moment.





“A referendum will put us in a politicking mood and an opportunity to hurl insults at one another while critical issues like hospitals, colleges and roads take a back seat,” he said.



