Foreign Affairs Ministry warn CHEBUKATI against paying this commissioner - He is a thief and must return what he stole

08:16

Wednesday May 9, 2018 - The Foreign Affairs Ministry has directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to withhold the terminal dues meant for Commissioner Paul Kurgat.

This is after it emerged that Kurgat misappropriated public funds when he was Kenya’s Ambassador in Russia.

In a letter to IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, Foreign Affairs PS, Kamau Macharia, noted that Kurgat may have stolen a whopping sk178 million when he...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Check out how you could easily make Ksh 5,000 or more from just Ksh 200 in today’s football matches

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Several football matches are lined up  tonight  and that presents football fans an opportunity to not only enjoy ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno