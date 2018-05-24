Football legend, RONALDINHO, set to marry two S3XY models at the same time (PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - Retired Brazilian football star, Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, commonly known as Ronaldinho Gaúcho is set to marry two women at the same time.





According to reports in Brazil, the once best player in the world, will tie the knot in August with his ‘brace’ of ‘fiancees’, Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.





Apparently, t he two women have been living "harmoniously" with Gaucho since December at his £5million Rio de Janeiro mansion.





Ronaldinho, who was known as a party animal during his days at Barcelona, started dating Beatriz in 2016, but continued his relationship with Priscilla, which began several years earlier.





He even gives the ladies a monthly ‘allowance’ of around £1,500(approx sh 200,000) to spend as they wish





The legendary play maker asked both for their hands in marriage in January last year and gave them both engagement rings.





Well, he may have hang up his boots but it seems Ronaldinho can’t stop scoring braces.





See photos below.