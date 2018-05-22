Fireworks as RUTO finally agrees to take this man as his Deputy in 2022 - RAILA can kiss the transformer

Thursday May 24, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has expressed his desire to form a political alliance with the Coast leadership ahead of the 2022 elections.





This is after Coastal leaders urged him to team up with Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, and take him as his running mate for the 2022 elections.





Speaking in Garsen, Ruto welcomed Kingi to his camp and supported efforts to form a Coastal party to coalesce with him in Jubilee in the 2022 General Elections.





He noted that the Coast region would no longer be swayed by Tibim or Tialala, slogans that are associated with NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





“Coast will no longer be taken for granted this time; it will not be swayed by Tibim and Tialala. This time Coast leaders will sit down and consult to know their ambitions, needs and the issues they want in the political arena,” Ruto said.



