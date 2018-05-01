Fireworks as MIGUNA accepts to SONKO’s nomination and vows to return - See what he did that caught State House unaware

Fireworks as MIGUNA accepts to SONKO’s nomination and vows to return - See what he did that caught State House unawareNews 09:45
Saturday May 19, 2018 - Self-styled Canadian-based lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has renewed efforts to come back to Kenya just days after Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko nominated him as his Deputy.
This is after he filed a fresh case seeking court orders to grant him unconditional entry into Kenya, ostensibly to take up Sonko’s job offer.
Miguna now wants his confiscated passport released to the Kenya National Commission Human Rights (KNCHR).
He also wants to be allowed into the....
Page 1 2