Field Officers Jobs in Kenya

Georgetown University Initiative

gui²de East Africa on Innovation, Development and Evaluation

Digital Financial Inclusion Projects

Vacant Positions: Field Officers

Deadline to Apply: May 31st, 2018

Start Date: June 18th, 2018

Location: Siaya County

About gui²de: Georgetown University, founded in 1789 in Washington DC in the USA, is a Jesuit university committed to both teaching and research at the highest levels.

Consistent with these traditions and its commitment to global development, the university established the Georgetown University Initiative on Innovation, Development and Evaluation, gui²de, which conducts empirical field-based research to assess the impact and effectiveness of interventions and policies aimed at empowering individuals to improve their lives.

Major research themes include governance and accountability, the promotion of agency in the delivery of health, education, and other public services, the role of mobile technology in development, and financial development and integration.

We are seeking Field Officers (FO) to help on the different areas of project activities including but not limited to: conducting in person interviews with households in the catchment areas, help organize, plan and facilitate Focus Group Discussions, help refine and test survey instruments both for flow and appropriateness of the language use and ability to capture relevant data organizing, and, translating survey instruments to different languages.

The Field Officers will be based in Siaya town and will require travel within Siaya County.

Field Officers will work closely with fellow Field Officers, Project Manager (PM) and Field Managers (FM).

The FO will spend approximately 90% of his/her time in the field and 10% of his/her time in the office

Tasks, Duties and Responsibilities

General

· Prompt arrival to work

· Completion of scheduled activities each day in a timely manner

· Interact with community members and local chiefs/village elders with the highest level of integrity and understanding

· On non-field days, conscientious performance of office work for instance translations, per training/learning

· Assist in daily survey organization and storage

· Ensure data integrity is maintained at all times and minimize errors in data collection

· Administer household surveys

· Visit households

· Networking with the different components of the project and reporting appropriately

· Help organize/invite participants to FGDs

· Help facilitate at Focus Group Discussions and or help in translations during such discussions

Qualifications:

Required

· Excellent oral and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili. Local language is an added advantage

· Experience with data collection through household surveys, academic tests, focus groups or observations

· Ability to recognize when questions are difficult or unclear to subjects

· Excellent note taking ability during interviews and focus groups

· Willingness to travel within the regions we are working in

· Comfortable with interviewing individuals within their homes

· Basic computer knowledge and skills (mandatory)

· Ability to comfortably work with groups and within groups

Desired

· Bachelors’ degree or college diploma in Agriculture, Social sciences, Health and /or Business Administration

· Past experience in data collection

· Experience with pilot studies, especially related to improving data collection tools

How to Apply

To apply, please send a cover letter and detailed CV, 2 references, daytime phone number(s), and email address.

Your CV should include your scores or grades and other measures of academic achievement, and details about any relevant work experience and languages spoken fluently to this email gui2dedfi@gmail.com

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary.

Please note that gui2de will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with gui²de East Africa LLC prior to releasing any extensive personal information to the organization.