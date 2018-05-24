Female Kisii University student dies aboard Transline Shuttle while headed to Nairobi - PHOTOs

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - A Kisii University student died under unclear circumstances on Thursday while on transit from Kisii aboard a Transline Classic Shuttle.





The student has been identified as Felister Shamim Deraso, a fourth year at Kisii University from Isiolo.





“We have information that the lady actually died on transit and we are trying to engage the family on this matter.”





"The student who died is called Felister Shamim Deraso a year four semester two students in Kisii University Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences undertaking a bachelors in Economics and Sociology. She passed on in Nairobi and we are meeting with the family about the death circumstances and funeral arrangements," statement from the University read.





According to reports, the driver tried to tell her to alight and pave way for other passengers after arriving at the bus stage at Afya Center only to realize that she was dead.





Meanwhile, the Transline management is yet to issue a statement and efforts to reach them proved futile.



