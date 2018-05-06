EZEKIEL MUTUA blasts KPLC, See his electricity bills between December and now, this is a total mess.

Sunday, May 6, 2018 - KFCB CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has blasted KPLC for inflating his bills and then trying to solicit for bribes so that they can work things out.





Between December and now, Mutua’s bills have amounted to Sh 200,000.





That’s like Sh 50,000 a month.





Read his statement on KPLC inflated bills and how they are trying to solicit for bribes from him.





Between December and today I have paid over 200k to Kenya power for my household of five people who are away most of the time.





That's an average of 50k per month. I have filed several complaints to KPLC and every time they give ridiculous explanations on how the bills are calculated.





At one time they installed a separate meter to gauge and compare the usage but one day someone came and removed it without sharing the information with us.





This morning someone by the name Eng. M omanyi, whose details appear hereunder called, ostensibly from KPLC. He asked me how far I have gone with the issue and said he is the one in charge of power billing at the KPLC Hqs.





He says he can sort out that matter for me if I gave a "small mbuzi".





According to him they have been over-billing me since 2011 and they feel I should just "talk nicely" so that they can "install the electronic meters" for me and adjust my bills.





While this could be a…



