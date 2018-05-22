EXPOSED! This is how Moral police EZEKIEL MUTUA has been looting KFCB! A thief like WAIGURU.

Kenya Film Classification Board has been trending, and it's chief executive, who has painted himself as a paragon of virtue, is on warpath.





We decided to do a research on his management style and competency.





To start off, we searched and obtained Auditor General's opinion on the financial statement of this board. We need not go far. KFCB is a swamp of mediocrity, mismanagement and looting.





1. The Board was unable to account for KES 54 Million of cash and cash equivalents





2. The Board does not pay creditors. Bills of over KES 1.06 M are pending without any justifiable reason





3. The Board employees looted KES 1.6 M through fake or unaccounted for imprests





4. The management is mediocre. They wasted KES 47 Million of taxpayers money by purchasing stickers which they did not plan to use, leading to a dead stock





5. The board made Payment of KES 41 Million to ghost workers





6. KES 36 Million was purportedly used to buy items which could not be reconciled from inventory. In other words, it was lost, nay stolen.





As this board tries to keep people away from watching p@rn and g@y movies, we urge them to stoop looting and…



