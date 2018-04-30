EXPOSED: KALONZO’s dark life which all Kenyans must know! Witchcraft, S£X with young LADIES and land grabbing

Via a Correspondent





Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka leads an evil, devilish and superstitious life contrary to how he usually paints himself to most unsuspecting Kenyans.





His dependence on witchcraft for his entry and survival in politics is known to just a handful of people close to the man from Tseikuru in the interior of Mwingi, Kitui County.





While Kalonzo may have succeeded in fooling majority of Kenyans that he is a modest Christian who has climbed the ladder of his political career through sheer dedication to God’s will, the former Vice President’s dark life of dependency on witchcraft and devil worship has been a highly guarded secret.





Few people who know Kalonzo better will attest to the fact that he is among few big names in the country’s political and business circle, that boast of and command a huge stake in the spiritual underworld of evil.





But Kalonzo has for many years managed to navigate through his irreversibly chocking life of evil by cleverly profiling himself as a born-again Christian.





The soft-speaking and now ageing politician who often disguises himself as a seasoned peace ambassador is also notoriously religious.





One of his....



