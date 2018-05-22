Executive Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Executive Assistant Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 01:58
Job Title: Executive Assistant
Reporting to: Director
Gross Salary: 50k – 60k
Location: Nairobi
Our client is a medium sized hotel and conferencing facility in Nairobi.
They would like to hire an Executive Assistant to provide support to the Director.
Responsibilities
· Maintain the Director’s diary and personal obligations
· Manage day-to-day administrative activities of the Director’s office by setting and monitoring schedules, organizing the incoming flow of work and following-up to ensure timely responses.
· Receives visitors on behalf of the Director, using discretion as to who should be seen immediately or redirected to other offices.
· Receives and prioritizes Director’s correspondence and takes action.
· Act as a liaison between the Director office and all parties both internal and external
· Manage the communication in and out of the Director’s office
· Attend board meetings and other company meetings at the invite of the Director to track and manage agreed deliverables
· Produce all necessary documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations for the Director
· Represent the Director in Staff meetings or Client meetings when required
· Conduct relevant market research to gain in depth knowledge of the industry trends in order to support new business prospects
· Manage the corporate communications on behalf of the Director
· Arrange travel schedule and prompt reservations for Director
· Organize for all seminars, Board meetings and discussions for the Director
· Oversee the management of all contractual engagements with clients, partners and other stakeholders
· Any other duty assigned by the Director.
Qualifications
· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and related fields
· At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position
· Proficient knowledge of Microsoft applications
· Good command of English & Kiswahili – written and spoken.
· Highly confidential
· Good communication and command of English Kiswahili -written and spoken
· Ability to adapt to different work environments
· Attentive to details/thorough etc
· Excellent organizational and coordination skills
· Ability to interact with high level individual personalities
· Strong sense of initiative
· Good problem solving & time management skills
· Culturally sensitive and ability to adapt easily
How to Apply
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Executive Assistant) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 30th May, 2017.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted as part of the shortlisting process.