Executive Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Executive Assistant
Reporting to: Director
Gross Salary: 50k – 60k
Location: Nairobi
Our client is a medium sized hotel and conferencing facility in Nairobi.
They would like to hire an Executive Assistant to provide support to the Director.
Responsibilities
·         Maintain the Director’s diary and personal obligations
·         Manage day-to-day administrative activities of the Director’s office by setting and monitoring schedules, organizing the incoming flow of work and following-up to ensure timely responses.
·         Receives visitors on behalf of the Director, using discretion as to who should be seen immediately or redirected to other offices.
·         Receives and prioritizes Director’s correspondence and takes action.
·         Act as a liaison between the Director office and all parties both internal and external
·         Manage the communication in and out of the Director’s office
·         Attend board meetings and other company meetings at the invite of the Director to track and manage agreed deliverables
·         Produce all necessary documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations for the Director
·         Represent the Director in Staff meetings or Client meetings when required
·         Conduct relevant market research to gain in depth knowledge of the industry trends in order to support new business prospects
·         Manage the corporate communications on behalf of the Director

·         Arrange travel schedule and prompt reservations for Director
·         Organize for all seminars, Board meetings and discussions for the Director
·         Oversee the management of all contractual engagements with clients, partners and other stakeholders
·         Any other duty assigned by the Director.
Qualifications
·         Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and related fields
·         At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position
·         Proficient knowledge of Microsoft applications
·         Good command of English & Kiswahili – written and spoken.
·         Highly confidential
·         Good communication and command of English Kiswahili -written and spoken
·         Ability to adapt to different work environments
·         Attentive to details/thorough etc
·         Excellent organizational and coordination skills
·         Ability to interact with high level individual personalities
·         Strong sense of initiative
·         Good problem solving & time management skills
·         Culturally sensitive and ability to adapt easily
How to Apply
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Executive Assistant) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 30th May, 2017.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted as part of the shortlisting process.

   

