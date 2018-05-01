Executive Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Vacancy:

Executive Assistant

Based in Nairobi, Kenya

Company Background: Our Client is a fast expanding organization with revenues that are growing by 25% annually. They currently employ approximately 2000 staff and they anticipate this number to increase by 25% annually over the next 3 to 5 years.

Its employees are integral to the success of the business and are highly valued. The company operates regionally in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda with plans to continue their expansion in the region.

The Position: Reporting directly to the CEO, this position will support and enhance the CEO’s effectiveness by providing information management support; representing the executive to others.

Key Responsibilities

· Researching and conducting data analysis to prepare documents for review and presentation by boards of directors, committees, and executives.

· Conserves executive’s time by reading, researching, and routing correspondence; drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; initiating telecommunications.

· Maintains executive’s appointment schedule by planning and scheduling meetings, conferences, teleconferences, and travel.

· Maintains customer confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.

· Completes projects by assigned.

· Prepares reports by collecting and analyzing information.

· Secures information by completing data base backups.

· Provides historical reference by developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems; recording meeting discussions.

· Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

· Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business or other relevant program

· At least 5 years’ experience as the Executive Assistant to the CEO, COO or CFO in a large organization.

· Writing, reporting and presentation skills,

· Microsoft products including PowerPoint

· Supply Management,

· Scheduling, Organization and Time Management skills

· Travel and Logistics Organization

Ability to:

· Communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.

· Establish and maintain effective working relationships with the CEO, other members of the leadership team, the Board and committee members.

· Prepare complex reports and records.

· Organize work and establish priorities, completing all projects in a timely manner.

· Be flexible in work hours and assignments.

· Maintain confidentiality and conduct self with honesty and integrity.

· Work independently, with a high level of dependability, consistency and commitment.

· Maintain organized records and filing systems.

· Meet the physical demands of the position: sit and use manual dexterity (typing, writing, filing, etc.) most of the time.

If the above profile describes you, this could be the big opportunity you have been looking for.