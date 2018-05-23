End of the road for notorious thug who has been R@P!NG women in Eastlands , See what police found in his waist (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - The proverbial forty days of a notorious thug called Kidero, who has been r@p!ng women around Eastlands have finally reached.

He has been unleashing terror in Dandora and Kariobangi, especially in areas known as Kariadudu and Darfur.


Kidero was shot dead and police recovered a pistol and a dagger that was hidden in his waist.

He was using that dagger to threaten women and r@p3 them.

Any woman who tried to resist was stabbed like a dog.

Here are photos of the dangerous criminal who has been shot dead and what cops recovered from…

