EALA MP, SIMON MBUGUA charged with robbery with violence! May be sentenced to death for last week’s attack!

Wednesday May 9, 2018 - Controversial East Africa Legislative Assembly MP, Simon Mbugua, has been charged with robbery with violence.


This follows the April 30th assault on former NCBDA chairman, Timothy Muriuki.

Mbugua together with Antony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal and Benjamin Odhiambo were charged after beating Nairobi Business Community Leader, Timothy Muriuki, while attempting to address a Press Conference at…

