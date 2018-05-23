DP RUTO’s bodyguards are ruthless, this is what they did to a Senior County officer at Eldama Ravine on Saturday (PHOTO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 05:15
Monday, May 23, 2018-Baringo Water County Executive, Joel Koima, was mishandled by Deputy President William Ruto’s guards when he attempted to join the group that was welcoming him at Eldama Ravine.
Koima was treated like a small boy by Ruto’s guards.
What will happen if Ruto becomes the President?
