Don’t talk about your “bedroom arrangement” with UHURU about succeeding him in 2022 polls - RAILA ODINGA tells RUTO

Tuesday May 22, 2018

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has urged Deputy President William Ruto not to talk about his agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta over the 2022 presidential elections.





Over the last two months, Ruto has been crisscrossing the country claiming that he has an agreement with Uhuru over how he will succeed him in 2022.





But Speaking in the United Kingdom over the weekend, Raila said Ruto’s power sharing agreement with Uhuru is a ‘bedroom agreement’.





“Don’t come to tell us about what you had agreed on supporting each other up to 2022, that is bedroom agreements,” said Raila.





There is a…



