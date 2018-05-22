Don’t talk about your “bedroom arrangement” with UHURU about succeeding him in 2022 polls - RAILA ODINGA tells RUTO

…Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) within Jubilee’s circles that was entered into in 2013 where Ruto was supposed to support Uhuru for two terms and then he (Uhuru) reciprocates the same after retiring.





This comes after Rift Valley MPs piled pressure on Uhuru to assure them of their support. On 7th this month, Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, “it would be prudent for the President to come out and reassure Rift Valley that the handshake has nothing to do with the 2022 election and will not disrupt the deal.”





"Unless the President comes out and pronounces himself on the agreement they have with the DP, and assures us as a region that he will not shortchange us, some of our supporters are asking questions," Koech added.





Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso concurred with Koech and said that they will only support the handshake if it is about bringing Kenyans together and has nothing to do with the politics of 2022.





“The assurance of the President that all is well is key. We do not want to doubt the President on his support for the DP. So far, there's no reason to do so," Laboso pointed out.





The Kenyan DAILY POST