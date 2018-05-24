Don’t buy cakes at Choppies Kenya, Southfield Mall, if you care about your health and money (See PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos, Politics 05:07
Thursday, May 24, 2018 - This lady called Paula is warning Kenyans who care about their health and money to avoid buying cakes at Choppies Kenya, Southfield Mall.
She bought a cake there and it disappointed her during a friend’s birthday party.
Read post and see photos and resist Choppies Kenya, Southfield Mall.