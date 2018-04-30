DENNIS ITUMBI slapped by a Mheshimiwa’s bodyguard, his co-workers at State House celebrated , they hate him.

, , 09:52


   

Leave a Comment

Tips on Swansea v Southampton tie and other selected football matches where you can make good money.

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 -  Swansea host Southampton  tonight  in what could be the most important match of the season for both sides, with t...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno