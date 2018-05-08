Death penalty for corrupt State officers is what we want in a referendum not the position of a Prime Minister – KIKUYUs tells UHURU

Death penalty for corrupt State officers is what we want in a referendum not the position of a Prime Minister – KIKUYUs tells UHURUNews, Politics 15:37
Tuesday May 8, 2018 - Members of Kikuyu community have warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against supporting a referendum to increase more positions in Government.
There is already a debate within the opposition that Uhuru and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, agreed to conduct a referendum in 2020 and create the position of a Prime Minister and two of his deputies.
But speaking after holding a meeting at a Nairobi hotel on Tuesday, Mt Kenya youth leaders said the country is not ripe for…
Page 1 2