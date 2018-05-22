DADDY OWEN throws lavish private baby shower for expectant beautiful wife, FARIDA – See PHOTOs

Tuesday, May 22. 2018 - Veteran gospel musician, Daddy Owen, and his beautiful wife, Farida Wambui, are expecting their first baby, two years after they tied the knot in a colorful ceremony.

The ‘Vanity’ hit-maker hinted on mother’s day that Farida was en route to motherhood when he took to social media to celebrate her alongside his mother.


“Happy Mother’s Day! Dedicated to these 2 beautiful souls! My mum and my wife! I thank God for u two..most precious,” Owen wrote

It has now emerged that the couple who have managed to keep their private life away from the media, held a private baby shower and will soon welcome their first baby.

This was leaked by a lady who was providing catering services at the baby shower.

She wrote on social media:

“Hearty congratulations to @daddyowen and his beautiful wife Farida as they wait on their bundle of joy. We are so glad you enjoyed all the bitings!”

Finally Owen will be a…

