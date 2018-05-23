Cry of a poor WOMAN who has been UHURU KENYATTA’s neighbour in Gatundu for 10 yrs, UHURU please! (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 23, 2018 - Here is a heartbreaking story of a poor woman who is a victim of the 2007 post election violence and happens to be a neighbor to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She lost everything in 2007 PEV in Kuresoi and relocated to a rented single room house  at Gatundu next to Uhuru Kenyatta’s residence where she lives in poverty.

Read this heartbreaking story.


For the past 10 years, she has tried to reach out to Uhuru Kenyatta but her efforts to meet the President have been futile.

The poor 83 yr old woman who is a neighbor to President Uhuru Kenyatta has…

