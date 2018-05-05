Controversial South African Socialite, ZODWA WABANTU, steps out completely N@K3D (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 06, 2018 - Scandalous South African Socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, is back with her crazy antics.

The Durban-based dancer, who is known for her disdain of undergarments, has shared a shocking video where she is seen wearing a crazy outfit while dancing in a club and kissing random guys.

She captioned the video:

“Mood for Life,get in Zodwa Wabantu Mood  Free,Independent with her R10. Being happy is knowing who you are in everything. If I'm not there,its not a Party  There's only 1 Zodwa Wabantu. I'm Celebrating you my People,Loving the World  I love people I don't know ️🇿🇦 Ubuntu,Owabantu  🇿🇦  How miserable to wake up & fake Life 

Watch the video below.

