Con city preacher KATHY KIUNA attacked after she said this about tithing, She has nowhere to hide.

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - Controversial city preacher, Kathy Kiuna, who is one of the few charismatic pastors who have been selling hope to Kenyans and milking their pockets dry, was attacked by a section of Kenyans on twitter after she said something about tithing.





Kathy Kiuna targets middle class Kenyans by selling hope to them.





She posted on twitter saying,





‘Tithing is obedience issue. You cannot be a tither, a sincere tither and remain poor.’





Kathy Kiuna’s tweet didn’t go down well with Kenyans on twitter.





She was attacked and called a con whose mission is to get money from gullible Kenyans.





This is…



