Con city preacher KATHY KIUNA attacked after she said this about tithing, She has nowhere to hide.

, , , , , 05:34


Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - Controversial city preacher, Kathy Kiuna, who is one of the few charismatic pastors who have been selling hope to Kenyans and milking their pockets dry, was attacked by a section of Kenyans on twitter after she said something about tithing.

Kathy Kiuna targets middle class Kenyans by selling hope to them.

She posted on twitter saying,

Tithing is obedience issue. You cannot be a tither, a sincere tither and remain poor.’

Kathy Kiuna’s tweet didn’t go down well with Kenyans on twitter.

She was attacked and called a con whose mission is to get money from gullible Kenyans.

This is…

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh6,000 from just a sh300 stake here

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - As we count down to the highly anticipated Russia 2018 World Cup action, there are several leagues yet to end f...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno