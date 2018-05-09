Come we F@CK, hubby is going to Nakuru for work - NANCY caught cheating on her husband (See SMs and PHOTOs)

, , , 06:43


Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Nancy Musau Mwangi, a married mother of 3 kids, has been cheating on her husband with Ben 10s.

A Ben 10 leaked a conversation where Nancy was begging him for s3x.

She was telling him that her husband is away for work and so they can meet for s3x.

She was even badmouthing her husband, saying how he has a small ‘machine’ that doesn’t satisfy her.

From the leaked conversation, it’s clear that Nancy is thirsty for a propeller.

She dishes out her ‘Nunu’ every time her husband is…

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

Check out how you could easily make Ksh 5,000 or more from just Ksh 200 in today’s football matches

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Several football matches are lined up  tonight  and that presents football fans an opportunity to not only enjoy ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno