Clerk Vacancy in Nairobi – Accounts

Job Vacancy:

Accounts Clerk

Unit: Tamarind Tree Hotel – Nairobi

Starting date: Immediate.

Who are we? Founded in Mombasa in 1972, The Tamarind Group owns and operates some of the most successful restaurants and leisure operations in Africa. The group focuses on its original mission of continually improving the quality and value of its services, developing an excellent morale among its employees and maintaining a superior level of social and environmental awareness.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role.

Responsibilities:

· Charges expenses to accounts and cost centers by analyzing invoice/expense reports; recording entries of direct invoices

· Participate in paying suppliers; verifying approval on all invoices, scheduling and preparing checks

· Resolving purchase order, contract, invoice, or payment discrepancies and documentation.

· Ensuring credit is received for outstanding memos

· Issuing stop-payments or purchase order amendments.

· Maintaining accounting ledgers by verifying and posting account transactions per TTH accounting guidelines.

· Verifying supplier accounts by reconciling monthly statements and related transactions

· Disbursing petty cash by recording entry and verifying documentation

· Reporting sales taxes by calculating requirements on paid invoices

· Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Who Are You?

Required Skills and Competencies:

· University graduate in Finance or Accounting

· Hospitality certification is a plus

· CPA level 1

· 2 years’ experience in a similar role preferably in the Hospitality industry.

· Preferably familiar with SUN system and knowledge or ability to do month end process.

· Knowledge of Cost Control.

· Excellent communication skills necessary.

· Working knowledge of accounts payable and maintaining general ledgers

· Capable of effectively & efficiently handling multiple tasks.

· Excellent mathematical and analytical skills.

· Be tech savvy and have a working knowledge of various computer software programs – MS Office, Receiving Software, Sun System, Material Control (MC) & Opera.

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements?

Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to human.resources@tamarind.co.ke

The application deadline is 23rd May 2018

Due to the high volume of applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For any further questions about this vacancy, visit our website at www.Tamarind.co.ke.