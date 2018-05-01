Clerk Job in Nairobi

Clerk Job in NairobiJobs and Careers 11:47
Job Title: Finance Clerk
Industry: Real Estate
Location: Nairobi
Gross salary: 25,000
Reporting to: Finance Manager
Our client is a high end property developer.
They seek to recruit an experienced Finance clerk who will assist the finance department and maintain an efficient and accurate accounting function.
Responsibilities
· Follow up on invoices from procurement
· Preparing invoices ready for payment (Ensuring they are fully documented)
· Capturing invoices details on excel for payment requests
· Confirming the rates used on each and every invoice against pre-approved rates for completeness and avoiding overcharge
· Maintain the sage accounting software up to date by posting all fully supported invoices
· Seeking clarification if something is not clear on invoices/LPOs for payments
· Filling of day to day finance documents on timely and accurate manner
· Ensure that daily, weekly and periodic financial objectives are met
· Maintaining master file of each and every item paid for each individual units under construction (Labour component & specific identifiable materials)
· Counter checking every invoice against master file to ensure works had not been invoiced earlier and therefore avoid double payment
· Contribute ideas to improve the Finance department function
· Any other duties that may be assigned
Qualifications
· Must be at least 23 years of age
· Must be able to work with minimum supervision
· Must have CPA section 2-qualification or KATC/ATD finalist. KATC/ATD finalists will have added advantage
· Must have minimum of one year working experience
· Must be computer literate and proficiency on use of excel
· Should have knowledge on use of accounting software, those who have used Sage before will have added advantage
· Should have good communication skills both verbal and written
· Should be very focused and pay attention to details
· Must be a team player and be able to work and relate well with others
· Must be able to demonstrate planning and organization skills
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Finance Clerk-Real Estate) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 25th May 2018.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.