Clerk Job in Nairobi

11:47

Job Title: Finance Clerk
Industry: Real Estate
Location: Nairobi
Gross salary: 25,000
Reporting to: Finance Manager
Our client is a high end property developer.
They seek to recruit an experienced Finance clerk who will assist the finance department and maintain an efficient and accurate accounting function.
Responsibilities
·         Follow up on invoices from procurement
·         Preparing invoices ready for payment (Ensuring they are fully documented)
·         Capturing invoices details on excel for payment requests
·         Confirming the rates used on each and every invoice against pre-approved rates for completeness and avoiding overcharge
·         Maintain the sage accounting software up to date by posting all fully supported invoices
·         Seeking clarification if something is not clear on invoices/LPOs for payments
·         Filling of day to day finance documents on timely and accurate manner
·         Ensure that daily, weekly and periodic financial objectives are met
·         Maintaining master file of each and every item paid for each individual units under construction (Labour component & specific identifiable materials)
·         Counter checking every invoice against master file to ensure works had not been invoiced earlier and therefore avoid double payment
·         Contribute ideas to improve the Finance department function
·         Any other duties that may be assigned
Qualifications
·         Must be at least 23 years of age
·         Must be able to work with minimum supervision
·         Must have CPA section 2-qualification or KATC/ATD finalist. KATC/ATD finalists will have added advantage
·         Must have minimum of one year working experience
·         Must be computer literate and proficiency on use of excel
·         Should have knowledge on use of accounting software, those who have used Sage before will have added advantage
·         Should have good communication skills both verbal and written
·         Should be very focused and pay attention to details
·         Must be a team player and be able to work and relate well with others
·         Must be able to demonstrate planning and organization skills
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Finance Clerk-Real Estate) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 25th May 2018.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

   

Leave a Comment

See how you can easily make sh 10,000 from today’s football matches with just a sh 300 stake!

Sunday, May 20, 2018 - In case you have not noticed, our football tips have over a 90% success rate and yesterday we got all our predict...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno