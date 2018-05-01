Clerk Job in Nairobi

Job Title:

Finance Clerk

Industry: Real Estate

Location: Nairobi

Gross salary: 25,000

Reporting to: Finance Manager

Our client is a high end property developer.

They seek to recruit an experienced Finance clerk who will assist the finance department and maintain an efficient and accurate accounting function.

Responsibilities

· Follow up on invoices from procurement

· Preparing invoices ready for payment (Ensuring they are fully documented)

· Capturing invoices details on excel for payment requests

· Confirming the rates used on each and every invoice against pre-approved rates for completeness and avoiding overcharge

· Maintain the sage accounting software up to date by posting all fully supported invoices

· Seeking clarification if something is not clear on invoices/LPOs for payments

· Filling of day to day finance documents on timely and accurate manner

· Ensure that daily, weekly and periodic financial objectives are met

· Maintaining master file of each and every item paid for each individual units under construction (Labour component & specific identifiable materials)

· Counter checking every invoice against master file to ensure works had not been invoiced earlier and therefore avoid double payment

· Contribute ideas to improve the Finance department function

· Any other duties that may be assigned

Qualifications

· Must be at least 23 years of age

· Must be able to work with minimum supervision

· Must have CPA section 2-qualification or KATC/ATD finalist. KATC/ATD finalists will have added advantage

· Must have minimum of one year working experience

· Must be computer literate and proficiency on use of excel

· Should have knowledge on use of accounting software, those who have used Sage before will have added advantage

· Should have good communication skills both verbal and written

· Should be very focused and pay attention to details

· Must be a team player and be able to work and relate well with others

· Must be able to demonstrate planning and organization skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Finance Clerk-Real Estate) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 25th May 2018.