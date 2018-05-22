Clerical Officer Job in Kenya

Clerical Officer



JOB GROUP ‘F’-(ONE POST)

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for the Clerical Cadre. Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification.

Officers at this level will be deployed in the HRM Unit, general registry, supplies, accounts office or general office services.

Specific duties will include compiling statistical records; sorting, filing and dispatching letters; maintaining an efficient filing system; processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management; computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information; preparing payment vouchers; compiling Data and drafting simple letters.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of:

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its approved equivalent; and

· Proficiency in computer applications.

Note:

Application should reach the Secretary/CEO Public service Board on or before 4 th June 2018

Applicants are required to obtain clearance from the following institutions

· Criminal Investigations Department(CID)

· Higher Education Loans Board(HELB)

· Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA)

· Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC)

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original national Identity cards, Academic certificates, testimonials and clearance at the interview.

Busia County Government is an equal opportunity employer; youths, persons living with disabilities, women and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply;

Written applications, enclosing current Curriculum Vitae, Copies of academic and professional certificates and National Identity Card/Passport should be submitted to.

THE SECRETARY/ CEO,

COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

PORT VICTORIA PLAZA

P.O BOX 1103-50400

BUSIA (KENYA

Direct or indirect canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification