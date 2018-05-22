City businessman who once dated LILIAN MULI rants after his pricy Porsche was damaged by Nairobi potholes (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - Controversial city businessman, Ben Kagangi, has taken to social media to rant over the poor state of roads in Nairobi after his pricy Porsche suffered a serious puncture, after hitting a massive pothole.

Kagangi, who was in the news recently for allegedly defrauding Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, a whopping Sh 19 million, called on Kenyans to hold their leaders accountable.


He wrote:

“I almost rolled my car after hitting a massive pothole along Waiyaki Way in Westlands over the weekend,” said Kangangi.

“After queuing for a gruesome three and a half hours in August to vote for MCA, MP, governor and president in the last year general election, I am a bitter and severely frustrated Kenyan.”

“Promises were made for better roads and up to par health facilities and even additional stadiums, lol. Instead, Nairobi residents have been left at…

