Citizen TV’s WILLIS RABURU spoils wife with a lavish trip to Dubai to celebrate wedding anniversary (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 09, 2018 - Willis Raburu and his beautiful wife, Mary, have been exchanging sweet nothings on social media as they celebrate their one-year anniversary.


The couple flew out to Dubai and Raburu has been sharing photos on Instagram as they sample Dubai’s luxuries.

“What an amazing day @maryprude_raburu and I have had at Dubai parks, motion gate…Yestarday’s Dhow cruise dinner was life!..a little rest and peace of mind. Thank You Jesus.” The larger-than-life media personality captioned the…

