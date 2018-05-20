Citizen TV’s fashion show host, CAROL ODERO, roasted badly over her opinion on MEGHAN MARKLE’s Royal Wedding outfit.

Sunday, May 20, 2018 - Kenyans on social media have lashed out at Citizen TV’s fashion show panelist, Carol Odero, over her opinion on Meghan Markel’s Royal Wedding outfit.





According to Carol, the newly crowned Duchess of Sussex did not look princess-like in her choice of dress.





"I had actually expected more oomph and when I saw the dress I was rather disappointed," she stated.





She went on to claim that Meghan’s simple make up was not ‘outstanding’





Her remarks did not go down well with many Kenyans on social media and they did not hold back.





Maybe, Carol has never heard that simplicity is the…



