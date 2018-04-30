Check out how you could easily make Ksh 5,000 or more from just Ksh 200 in today’s football matches

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Several football matches are lined up tonight and that presents football fans an opportunity to not only enjoy the action on the pitch but also make good money.





We give daily tips on various matches and today we have put together a multi-bet of eight matches that could easily win you Ksh 5,000 from a stake of just Ksh200. Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>





La Liga champions Barcelona host Villarreal looking to extend their unbeaten run and this is an easy game for the Catalans who played out to a 2-2 draw in El Classico last weekend despite being a man down.





Elsewhere, Chelsea welcome Huddersfield in a must win match as they seek to keep their faint top four hopes alive. Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>





Today’s Tips





ES1 ( 21:00 ) Barcelona v Villareal -1 and over 2.5





EN1 ( 21:45 ) Chelsea v Huddersfield -1





EN1 ( 21:45 ) Leicester v Arsenal -2 and over 2.5





EN1 ( 21:45 ) Manchester City v Brighton -1 and over 2.5 Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>





SCP ( 21:45 ) Celtic v Kilmarock -GG





IT1 ( 22:00 ) Juventus v AC Milan -1X





EN1 ( 22:00 ) Tottenham v Newcastle -1 and over 2.5





ES1 ( 22:30 ) Sevilla v Real Madrid –over 2.5



