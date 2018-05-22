Check out GICHURU’s ruthless tackle on Mombasa Governor HASSAN JOHO - No Mercy!

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, is a man under siege.

Governor 001 has come under intense criticism over his jet-setting lifestyle as piling garbage continues to assault the eyes of Mombasa residents and visitors.


Joho has been accused of being a socialite Governor who spends more time on his appearance and partying with his singing Tanzanian bestie, Ali Kiba.

This guy called Sam Gichuru has hit Joho below the belt with a ruthless tackle on Twitter over the sorry state of affairs in…

