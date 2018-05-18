Check out flamboyant Singer AKOTHEE’s plush home in Rongo - It’s like a small paradise on earth (PHOTOs)

Friday, May 18, 2018 - Singer Esther Akoth better known as Akothee claims to be the wealthiest Kenyan female musician and never misses an opportunity to back up her claim.





What’s more impressive is that Akothee doesn’t live off her music.





She makes enough money from her many business ventures which afford her the luxury of doing music as a hobby.





The mother of five and self-declared President of single mothers, has flaunted her lavish rural home in Rongo and it is just breath-taking.





